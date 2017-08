June 24 (Reuters) - Grenobloise D'Electronique Et D'Automatismes SA :

* H1 net profit 2.9 million euros ($3.22 million) versus 4.1 million euros year ago

* H1 operating income 4.2 million euros versus 6.2 million euros year ago

* H1 production 25.8 million euros versus 28.2 million euros year ago

* Order book amounted on 31 March 2016 to 50 million euros against 52 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/28UKlPs Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9004 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)