June 24 (Reuters) - S&P On Massachusetts

* Massachusetts series 2016B and 2016F GO bonds rated 'AA+' with a negative outlook

* S&P On Massachusetts - Negative outlook reflects a projected decline in financial reserves in fiscal 2016

* S&P On Massachusetts - Reduction of reserves could contribute to a downgrade over the two-year outlook horizon Source - bit.ly/28WftgE (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)