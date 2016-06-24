FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tullett Prebon CEO says ICAP deal not impacted by leave vote
June 24, 2016 / 1:01 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tullett Prebon CEO says ICAP deal not impacted by leave vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - Tullett Prebon Plc

* These events (Brexit) in no way impact our proposed acquisition of ICAP's global hybrid voice broking and information business- Tullett CEO in staff memo

* We do not believe there will be any immediate implications for the organisation, regulatory environment, location of our global hq or for where our employees are based- Tullett CEO in staff memo

* For Tullett Prebon, it is a period which highlights the integral role that hybrid voice broking plays in the financial markets- Tullett CEO in staff memo

* Due to substantial financial and regulatory investment since the financial crisis, I am confident that the markets will weather the turmoil over the coming period- Tullett CEO in staff memo Further company coverage:

