a year ago
BRIEF-Online dealer IG says financial markets may remain unpredictable for some time to come
#Financials
June 24, 2016 / 2:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Online dealer IG says financial markets may remain unpredictable for some time to come

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - Ig Group Holdings Plc

* Managed its operations and exposure very effectively through night and into today

* Will continue to monitor and manage exposures and client positions very carefully

* Emphasis has been on assisting clients through this period of uncertainty, through measures both ahead of and during event

* Financial markets may remain unpredictable for some time to come

* Although very early in financial year, company is performing in line with expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
