a year ago
BRIEF-GE CEO says respect decision of British people; remain committed to UK and Europe
June 24, 2016 / 2:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-GE CEO says respect decision of British people; remain committed to UK and Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - General Electric Co :

* GE has 22,000 employees in UK and 100,000 employees in Europe overall that will continue to focus on delivering great outcomes for our customers

* "Believe in potential to build a competitive Europe and UK through digital transformation and manufacturing" - CEO

* Although GE supported UK remaining in EU, we respect decision of British people and remain firmly committed to UK and Europe- CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

