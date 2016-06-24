FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Attacq updates on revised strategy regarding Waterfall and Atterbury
June 24, 2016 / 3:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Attacq updates on revised strategy regarding Waterfall and Atterbury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - Attacq Ltd

* Now taken strategic decision to accelerate internalisation of Waterfall development management function to enable Attacq to take full control of strategic planning

* As such Attacq and Atterbury have agreed to amend agreement to terminate exclusivity of Atterbury's appointment as development manager to waterfall prior to January 2018

* Will dispose of its remaining 10 pct shareholding in Atterbury for a disposal consideration which has been contractually agreed and will be independently verified

* Consequently, Attacq will vacate its seat on Atterbury's board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

