a year ago
June 24, 2016 / 3:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Naspers FY core headline earnings rise 21 pct to $1.2 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - Naspers Ltd

* FY core headline earnings grew 21 pct to us$1.2bn

* Consolidated development spend reduced 14 pct to us$708m

* FY revenues grew 6 pct (22 pct) to us$12.2bn, driven by growth from tencent and from ecommerce on back of revenue growth in classifieds, travel and etail

* Naspers will invest in long-term growth opportunities such as showmax, letgo and ibibo and seek further new promising models

* In video entertainment, loss of dth subscribers and falling currencies in sub- saharan africa will have a significant impact on earnings and cash flows

* It could take some time before plans implemented to reinvigorate growth and cut costs have a material positive impact

* Recommends that annual gross dividend be increased by 11 pct to 520 cents (previously 470 cents) per listed n ordinary share, and 104 cents (previously 94 cents) per unlisted a ordinary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

