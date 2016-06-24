BRIEF-Univar receives decision from Canadian tax court on dispute

June 24 (Reuters) - Univar Inc :

* Univar receives decision from Canadian tax court on previously disclosed dispute

* On june 22, 2016 , tax court of Canada issued a judgment in favor of Canada Revenue Agency

* Should matter be resolved against Univar on appeal, company would have to record a one-time charge against earnings

* Univar Inc says has not recorded any liabilities for the dispute in its financial statements

* Disagrees with decision of tax court of Canada and will file an appeal to Canadian Federal Court of appeal within 30 days