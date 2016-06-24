FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Univar receives decision from Canadian tax court on dispute
June 24, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Univar receives decision from Canadian tax court on dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - Univar Inc :

* Univar receives decision from Canadian tax court on previously disclosed dispute

* On june 22, 2016 , tax court of Canada issued a judgment in favor of Canada Revenue Agency

* Should matter be resolved against Univar on appeal, company would have to record a one-time charge against earnings

* Univar Inc says has not recorded any liabilities for the dispute in its financial statements

* Disagrees with decision of tax court of Canada and will file an appeal to Canadian Federal Court of appeal within 30 days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

