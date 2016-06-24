FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Verso Paper Holdings says bankruptcy court entered order confirming debtors' first modified third amended joint plan of reorganization under Chapter 11
June 24, 2016 / 8:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Verso Paper Holdings says bankruptcy court entered order confirming debtors' first modified third amended joint plan of reorganization under Chapter 11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - Verso Paper Holdings Llc :

* On June 23, bankruptcy court entered order confirming debtors' first modified third amended joint plan of reorganization under Chapter 11

* Expect to enter into asset-based revolving credit agreement that provides for revolving loan commitments of up to $375 million

* Expects to enter into senior secured term loan agreement providing for term loan commitments of up to $220 million

* Verso has applied to list class a common stock for trading on New York Stock Exchange Source text: 1.usa.gov/28SELh0 (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

