a year ago
BRIEF-DIVERGENT Energy Services expects to be cash flow positive by Q4
#Market News
June 24, 2016 / 10:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-DIVERGENT Energy Services expects to be cash flow positive by Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp :

* DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp announces linear pump update and improved financial position

* Forecasting that it will be cash flow positive by Q4 of 2016

* Co, Client have elected to remove linear pump and conduct a visual inspection to identify and understand cause of issue

* Following complete examination of linear pump, Divergent will provide further details and outline next steps Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

