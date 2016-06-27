FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Eutelsat reviews financial objectives
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
June 27, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Eutelsat reviews financial objectives

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects headline to clarify that Eutelsat has reviewed its financial objectives, not downgraded.)

June 27 (Reuters) - Eutelsat Communications SA :

* Return to broad top-line stability in FY 2017-18

* Maintain EBITDA margin above 75 pct in FY 2017-18

* Reduced cost of debt

* Capital expenditure reduced by 80 million euros ($88.23 million) on average to 420 million euros pa in FY 2017-18

* Stable to progressive dividend in FY 2017-18

* Discretionary free cash flow CAGR > 10 pct from FY 2015-16 to FY 2018-19

* Confirms that full year 2015-16 revenues will be flat, with an EBITDA margin around 76 pct

* Full year 2016-17 revenues are expected in the region of -3 pct to -1 pct, with an EBITDA margin above 75 pct

* In FY 2018-19, expects to deliver modest growth, also with an EBITDA margin above 75 pct

* Remains committed to reducing net debt to below 3.3x EBITDA and to investment grade rating

* Capex will be reduced from average 500 million euros per annum for July 2015 to June 2018 to average of 420 million euros per annum for July 2016 to June 2019 Source text: bit.ly/2945YML Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9067 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.