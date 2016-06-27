BRIEF-Eutelsat says data services prices expected to decline - conf call

June 27 (Reuters) - Eutelsat Communications SA :

* Says it is going to produce less complex satellites to drive down price

* Says it plans to share satellites in some positions

* Says it is not reducing its fleet

* Says plans to take back empty hotbird capacity from distributors

* Objective for hotbird of circa 50 percent HD penetration in 5 years

* Says in emerging markets expects CAGR in demand within Eutelsat footprint of c. 4 percent over next 5 years

* Says in data services, prices expected to decline by up to 50 percent in 5 years

* Says sees decline of 15-20 percent in 5 years in data revenue

* Says data to shrink to 10 percent of total revenue in medium term

* Says no further investments in regular data capacity

* Says expects slight growth in 2016-2019 in Americas

* Says key non-U.S. Comsatcom markets to grow at mid-single digit CAGR to 2019

* Says it has no intention of sharing revenues of hotspots with its peers Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)