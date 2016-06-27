FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-INTL FCStone to acquire wealth management business from Sterne Agee
#Market News
June 27, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-INTL FCStone to acquire wealth management business from Sterne Agee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - INTL FCStone Inc

* INTL FCStone Inc agrees to acquire correspondent clearing and independent wealth management businesses from Sterne Agee LLC

* Purchase price will be approximately equal to tangible net asset value of combined businesses.

* Projects that acquired businesses will produce a non-material loss in first year after acquisition and be accretive in second year

* INTL FCStone Inc says INTL will retain current management and staff of Sterne Agee businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
