BRIEF-Aerojet Rocketdyne realigns space and defense organizations
June 27, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aerojet Rocketdyne realigns space and defense organizations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc

* Establishes defense headquarters in Huntsville, Alabama

* Says Consolidating Company’s Six Business Units Into Two - Space And Defense

* Company’s competitive improvement program on target to save estimated $145 million annually, beginning in fiscal year 2019

* Appointed Warren Lichtenstein as executive chairman of company

* Today’s consolidation will result in annual cost savings of another approximately $8 million

* Senior vice presidents of space and defense will be named at a later date

* In interim, space organization will report to Drake, and defense organization will report to coo Mark Tucker Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

