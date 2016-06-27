BRIEF-Allergy Therapeutics - mid-stage study inconclusive for dosage

June 27 (Reuters) - Allergy Therapeutics Plc :

* Findings from exploratory mid-stage dose-ranging study for U.S. grassmatampl clinical development did not determine a dose for late-stage trial

* Further dose range finding study will be implemented prior to proceeding into planned pivotal late-stage study

* Will await outcome of an end of mid-stage meeting with FDA, scheduled later in 2016, before progressing into late-stage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar)