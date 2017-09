June 27 (Reuters) - Delhaize Group SA :

* Delhaize Group’s operations in Belgium announce sale of pet food chain Tom&Co

* An investment group led by Lionel Desclée, current member of the management of Delhaize Belgium, will take over Tom&Co

* Lionel Desclée will leave Delhaize