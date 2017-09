June 27 (Reuters) - Euronext:

* Admission to trading on the public compartment of Alternext Paris of Pharnext SAS IPO-PHAR.PA upon IPO completion

* Number of shares composing the capital: 6,426,900 existing shares

* Over-allotment option maximum of 523,717 shares

* Price range (indicative) or fixed price: 10.82 euro - 13.20 euro

* First trading date: July 18 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)