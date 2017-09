June 27 (Reuters) - Lsb Industries Inc

* Lsb industries, inc. Announces that its agreement to sell its climate control business to nibe industrier ab has obtained Hart-Scott-Rodino act clearance from the u.s. Federal trade commission

* Closing of transaction is estimated to take place during first week of july