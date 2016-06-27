FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Autohome says Min Lu to replace James Zhi Qin as CEO
June 27, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Autohome says Min Lu to replace James Zhi Qin as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Autohome Inc

* Autohome Inc announces appointment of new directors and new executive officers

* Min Lu appointed chairman of board on June 25, 2016

* Says in addition, Min Lu has also been appointed to replace James Zhi Qin as chief executive officer of company

* Lu replaces Cynthia Whelan; Whelan will continue to serve on board of company

* Jun Lang Wang has been appointed to replace Nicholas Yik Kay Chong as chief financial officer of company

* Says yan kang has been appointed as president of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

