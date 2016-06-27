FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fairfax to acquire 80 pct interest in Indonesian insurer
#Market News
June 27, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fairfax to acquire 80 pct interest in Indonesian insurer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd

* Fairfax to acquire 80 pct interest in Indonesian insurer

* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd says on closing, AMAG will integrate with PT Fairfax Insurance Indonesia and become part of Fairfax Asia Group

* Fairfax Asia entered agreement with PT Paninvest Tbk and affiliates to buy 80 pct interest in PT Asuransi Multi Artha Guna TBK

* As part of transaction, AMAG will also enter into long-term general insurance partnership with PT Bank Pan Indonesia TBK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
