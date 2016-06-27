BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin group says Aecon Group JV awarded contracts by Ontario Power Generation

June 27 (Reuters) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc

* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc says JV with Aecon Group awarded two multimillion-dollar contracts by Ontario Power Generation (opg) for nuclear services

* Lavalin Group Inc says first contract, valued at $265 million , is for refurbishment of all four 935-megawatt steam turbine generators at station

* Lavalin group says second contract is for engineering, procurement and construction of retube waste processing building, valued at $127 million