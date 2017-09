June 27 (Reuters) - Janssen Inc

* Health Canada has approved Invega Trinza  (paliperidone palmitate), an antipsychotic medication for schizophrenia

* Health Canada’s approval of Invega Trinza  is based on two randomized, double-blind trials

* Invega Trinza provides a new dosing regimen option administered only four times a year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: