BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling announces amendments to its credit facility, debt covenants
June 27, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling announces amendments to its credit facility, debt covenants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Trinidad Drilling Ltd

* Trinidad Drilling Ltd announces amendments to its credit facility and debt covenants and provides operational update

* Says given current market expectations, Trinidad expects to be able to operate within its debt covenants

* Agreed to amend credit agreement governing its credit facility including reducing size of facility

* Agreed to amend credit agreement governing credit facility including relaxing or eliminating certain of financial covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

