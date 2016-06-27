FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-People's United Financial, Inc. to acquire Suffolk Bancorp
June 27, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-People's United Financial, Inc. to acquire Suffolk Bancorp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - People’s United Financial Inc

* People’s United Financial, Inc. to acquire Suffolk Bancorp; transaction valued at approximately $402 million

* Sees deal to be accretive to earnings, excluding one-time costs

* Suffolk Bancorp shareholders will receive 2.225 shares of People’s United Financial stock for each Suffolk Bancorp share

* Transaction is valued at $33.55 per Suffolk Bancorp share

* Receipt of People’s United Financial stock by shareholders of Suffolk Bancorp is expected to be tax-free

* Suffolk CEO Howard Bluver will join People’s United Bank as New York Market President Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
