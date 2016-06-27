FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Iao Kun Group provides updates on its announced acquisition of Jeju Sun Hotel & Casino
June 27, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Iao Kun Group provides updates on its announced acquisition of Jeju Sun Hotel & Casino

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Iao Kun Group Holding Co Ltd

* Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited provides additional details on its announced acquisition of the Jeju Sun Hotel & Casino in Jeju, Korea

* Says expects to finalize its funding arrangements for acquisition within next few weeks

* Says expects hotel and gaming operations to generate positive cash flow post-acquisition

* Says funding structure to be finalized should cause acquisition to be accretive to earnings per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
