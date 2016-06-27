FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eyegate announces $3.77 mln registered direct offering
June 27, 2016 / 12:26 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Eyegate announces $3.77 mln registered direct offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Eyegate Pharmaceuticals

* Eyegate announces $3.77 million registered direct offering

* Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc says intends to use net proceeds to obtain additional capital to support its operations, including for clinical trials

* To sell an aggregate of 441,000 shares of common stock at a price of $2.25 per share

* Also to sell 2,776.5 shares of series a convertible preferred stock, at a price of $1,000 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

