BRIEF-Daiichi Sankyo says entered into agreement with Servier Canada
June 27, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Daiichi Sankyo says entered into agreement with Servier Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Daiichi Sankyo Co

* Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd says has entered into an agreement with Servier Canada

* Agreement in which Servier Canada will market oral, once-daily anti-coagulant edoxaban in Canada, if approved by Canadian Health Authority

* Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd says further financial details are not being disclosed

* Co will receive an upfront payment, payments based on regulatory and commercial milestones, as well as royalties on net product sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

