BRIEF-Atria to invest EUR 14 mln in chicken production in Sweden

June 27 (Reuters) - Atria Oyj :

* To invest 14 million euros ($15.39 million) in developing Lagerbergs’ chicken production in Sweden

* Investments will be made in 2016-2018

* Investments will be devoted to improvement of entire production chain

* Capacity will increase significantly at Norjeby factory; existing production facilities will be modernized and rebuilt

* Says new chicken rearing facilities will be built near the plant