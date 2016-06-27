FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Freddie Mac provides June 2016 outlook
June 27, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Freddie Mac provides June 2016 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp

* House price appreciation forecast for 2016 has increased by 20 basis points to 5.0 percent

* Outlook for June shows that low mortgage rates are helping to keeping housing on track despite rising house prices

* Given recent data around GDP,expect growth rebound in remaining quarters of 2016 to be at 1.9 and 2.3 percent in 2016, 2017, respectively

* Freddie Mac says expect unemployment to average 4.9 percent in 2016 and 4.8 percent in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

