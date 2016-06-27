FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Williams announces preliminary stockholder merger consideration election results
June 27, 2016

BRIEF-Williams announces preliminary stockholder merger consideration election results

June 27 (Reuters) - Williams Companies Inc

* Announces preliminary results of elections made by stockholders for merger consideration in connection with ETE’s acquisition

* Says holders of about 62.3 pct of outstanding shares of Williams common stock, elected to receive cash consideration

* Holders of 2.9 pct of stock, elected to receive mixed consideration; holders of 3.2 pct of stock, elected to receive share consideration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

