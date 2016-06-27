FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CEMATRIX Corp announces joint marketing agreement with Lafarge
#Market News
June 27, 2016 / 2:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-CEMATRIX Corp announces joint marketing agreement with Lafarge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - CEMATRIX Corp

* CEMATRIX Corporation announces joint marketing agreement with Lafarge

* CEMATRIX Corp says Cematrix intends to construct two new dry mix units, at an estimated cost of $2.5 million

* Says unit, CEMATRIX (Canada) Inc has entered into a joint marketing agreement with Lafarge Canada Inc, member of Lafargeholcim

* Says five-year agreement is for joint development of cellular concrete markets throughout Canada

* CEMATRIX Corp says CEMATRIX plans that two new dry mix units to be operational by spring of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
