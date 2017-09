June 27 (Reuters) - Capelli SA :

* Reports FY net profit group share of 2.8 million euros ($3.1 million) versus 2.3 million euros a year ago

* FY operating profit 8.0 million euros, up 59 pct

* Written down sales should reach 200 million euros towards March 31, 2018 Source text: bit.ly/28YMlEf Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9081 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)