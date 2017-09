(Corrects company name in headline)

June 27 (Reuters) - John Q. Hammons Hotels & Resorts:

* Family of cos, revocable trust of John Q. Hammons have filed Chapter 11 to implement financial restructuring

* Senior VP, general counsel Gregg Groves is serving as in-house legal counsel in connection with Chapter 11 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)