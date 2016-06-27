BRIEF-Kirin Holdings to lose license for Corona, Budweiser in Australia - Nikkei

June 27 (Reuters) -

* Kirin Holdings said licensing contract for Australian unit Lion to sell AB InBev’s 10 beer brands, including Budweiser, will end in September- Nikkei

* Kirin will lose nearly 50 billion yen in annual revenue starting in 2017- Nikkei

* AB InBev is expected to switch licensing to Foster's, Sabmiller's unit; Kirin will receive up to $221 mln for this change- Nikkei