BRIEF-Kirin Holdings to lose license for Corona, Budweiser in Australia - Nikkei
#Beverages - Brewers
June 27, 2016 / 5:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kirin Holdings to lose license for Corona, Budweiser in Australia - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) -

* Kirin Holdings will stop selling Corona,other popular beer brands of Anheuser-Busch InBev in Australia - Nikkei

* Kirin Holdings will stop selling Corona in Australia due to Anheuser-Busch InBev’s planned merger with Sabmiller - Nikkei

* Kirin Holdings said licensing contract for Australian unit Lion to sell AB InBev’s 10 beer brands, including Budweiser, will end in September- Nikkei

* Kirin will lose nearly 50 billion yen in annual revenue starting in 2017- Nikkei

* AB InBev is expected to switch licensing to Foster‘s, Sabmiller’s unit; Kirin will receive up to $221 mln for this change- Nikkei Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
