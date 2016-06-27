BRIEF-Zynerba Pharmaceuticals announces positive top line results from ZYN002 cbd gel phase 1 multiple rising dose trial

June 27 (Reuters) - Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Announces positive top line results from ZYN002 cbd gel phase 1 multiple rising dose trial and initiation of phase 2 study in adult epilepsy patients with refractory focal seizures

* Says transdermal application of ZYN002 was very well tolerated with minimal skin erythema

* There were no serious adverse events or discontinuations for healthy volunteers and epilepsy patients receiving ZYN002 cbd gel

* Initiated baseline phase of trial, named star 1 study, and expect to randomize patients and begin dosing in Q3 of 2016

* Expect to initiate two phase 2 trials for ZYN002 cbd gel in osteoarthritis and fragile x syndrome during second half of 2016

* Expect to report top line results from all three studies in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)