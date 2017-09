June 27 (Reuters) - Sandstorm Gold Ltd

* Sandstorm Gold announces bought deal financing

* Underwriters to purchase 1,236,000 common shares of sandstorm at a price of US$4.45 per common share

* Plans to use net proceeds from offering to reduce balance of its revolving credit facility, for acquisition of streams and royalties