June 27 (Reuters) - Wintrust Financial:

* To acquire approximately $581 million in performing loans and related relationships from an affiliate of GE Capital franchise finance

* Transaction expected to be slightly accretive to Wintrust's 2016 earnings per share and accretive in 2017