June 27 (Reuters) - Novagold Resources Inc:

* Novagold Resources Inc in 2016 continue to expect to spend approximately $25 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03

* With $112 million in cash and term deposits at end of Q2, have sufficient capital to advance Donlin gold through permitting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)