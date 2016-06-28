FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's: Consolidation of Indian banking system presents greater risks than benefits
June 28, 2016

BRIEF-Moody's: Consolidation of Indian banking system presents greater risks than benefits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* Moody‘s: Consolidation of Indian banking system presents greater risks than benefits

* India’s banking system has witnessed an increase in stressed assets since 2012

* No Indian PSB currently has the financial strength to assume consolidator role without risking its own credit standing post-merger

* Indian government’s proposal to consolidate country’s public sector banks creates risks that could offset the potential long-term benefits.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
