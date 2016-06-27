FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Callon Petroleum says plans to run 2 rigs in H2; will look to add 3rd rig
June 27, 2016 / 6:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Callon Petroleum says plans to run 2 rigs in H2; will look to add 3rd rig

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Callon Petroleum Co :

* Expect to achieve goal of cash flow neutrality during Q2 2016

* Plan to complete 3 DUCs on acquired assets in Q2 or Q3 2016

* Plans to run 2 rigs in the second half of the year; will look to add a 3rd rig

* When we start a second or third rig, we will be outspending cash flow - conference

* Continue to see scope for bolt-on acquisitions in Permian basin - conference

* “We can manage a little bit of an outspend ” of cash flow for the next few quarters Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
