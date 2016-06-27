BRIEF-Callon Petroleum says plans to run 2 rigs in H2; will look to add 3rd rig

June 27 (Reuters) - Callon Petroleum Co :
* Expect to achieve goal of cash flow neutrality during Q2 2016
* Plan to complete 3 DUCs on acquired assets in Q2 or Q3 2016
* Plans to run 2 rigs in the second half of the year; will look to add a 3rd rig
* When we start a second or third rig, we will be outspending cash flow - conference
* Continue to see scope for bolt-on acquisitions in Permian basin - conference
* "We can manage a little bit of an outspend " of cash flow for the next few quarters