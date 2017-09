June 27 (Reuters) - Diamondback Energy Inc

* Co as parent guarantor, Diamondback O&G LLC, as borrower, and certain units entered into a third amendment to credit agreement

* In the third amendment, the borrowing base was set at $700.0 million, and borrower elected a commitment amount of $500.0 million