BRIEF-Regulus Therapeutics reports clinical hold of RG-101

June 27 (Reuters) - Regulus Therapeutics Inc
* Regulus reports clinical hold of RG-101
* Says Regulus remains on track to deliver follow-up results from these studies at upcoming relevant scientific meetings
* Timelines of on-going studies are not expected to be impacted
* Regulus anticipates it will receive a formal clinical hold letter from fda within 30 days
* FDA initiated clinical hold after regulus reported a second serious adverse event (sae) of jaundice