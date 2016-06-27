FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Regulus Therapeutics reports clinical hold of RG-101
#Market News
June 27, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Regulus Therapeutics reports clinical hold of RG-101

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Regulus Therapeutics Inc

* Regulus reports clinical hold of RG-101

* Says Regulus remains on track to deliver follow-up results from these studies at upcoming relevant scientific meetings

* Timelines of on-going studies are not expected to be impacted

* Regulus anticipates it will receive a formal clinical hold letter from fda within 30 days

* FDA initiated clinical hold after regulus reported a second serious adverse event (sae) of jaundice Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

