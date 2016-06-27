BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality Prime responds to Weisman Group proposal

June 27 (Reuters) - Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc

* Responds to Weisman Group proposal

* Sent a letter to Lyle Weisman, manager of Weisman group, in response to their unsolicited proposal

* In letter to Lyle Weisman Board is ready to consider a transaction that would be in best interest of its shareholders

* “Believe that your current price level materially undervalues Ashford Prime”

* “Willing to grant you opportunity to undertake due diligence on Ashford Prime, on a non-exclusive basis” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)