BRIEF-Monsanto and Sumitomo Chemical enter global crop protection collaboration for next generation PPO technologies
June 27, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Monsanto and Sumitomo Chemical enter global crop protection collaboration for next generation PPO technologies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Monsanto Co

* Monsanto and Sumitomo Chemical enter new global crop protection collaboration for next generation PPO technologies

* Under agreement, Monsanto and Sumitomo Chemical will work together and in parallel to create integrated system of germplasm, biotechnology and crop protection

* New generation PPO herbicide is expected to be available within brands offered by both companies

* Next-generation herbicide is expected to be commercially available early in next decade, pending regulatory approvals

* Additional details of agreement were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

