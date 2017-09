BRIEF-PPG to transfer pension administration and obligations to Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co and Metropolitan Life Insurance Co

June 27 (Reuters) - PPG Industries Inc

* PPG to transfer pension administration and obligations to Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company and Metropolitan Life Insurance Company

* Agreement to transfer pension benefits, annuity administration for $1.6 billion

* Transfer in pension liabilities to Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company and Metropolitan Life Insurance Company

* PPG’s pension plans to buy group annuity contracts from Massmutual, Metlife for about 13,400 current U.S. salaried, non-union hourly retirees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)