BRIEF-General Electric to sell bulk of U.S. restaurant finance assets
#Market News
June 27, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-General Electric to sell bulk of U.S. restaurant finance assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - General Electric Co

* GE to sell bulk of U.S. restaurant finance assets in separate transactions to three buyers

* Combined transactions represent ending net investment (ENI) of approximately US$1.4 billion as of Q1 2016

* General electric co says under agreements, each buyer will acquire assets based on regional headquarters location of respective borrowers

* Further details on transaction terms are not being disclosed

* Combined transactions are collectively expected to release approximately US$0.2 billion of capital to GE

* General electric co says will retain financing verticals that relate directly to GE’s industrial businesses

* First Horizon National Corp to acquire assets in southwest and southeast; Wintrust Financial Corp to buy assets in midwest, part of west Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
