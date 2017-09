June 27 (Reuters) - American Airlines Inc:

* On June 27, 2016, co announced that it priced $226.9 million face amount of class b enhanced equipment trust certificates - sec filing

* Certificates will have an interest rate of 4.375% per annum and a final expected distribution date of June 15, 2024 Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/29hV4kv) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)