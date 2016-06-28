FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zehnder Group increases stake in Shanghai Nather Air Tech
June 28, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Zehnder Group increases stake in Shanghai Nather Air Tech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Zehnder Group AG :

* Is increasing its share in the Chinese ventilation company Shanghai Nather Air Tech Co., Ltd. From 51 to 75.5 pct

* Parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price

* Is taking over the minority shares of one of the two company founders, who is withdrawing from business activi-ties at shanghai nather

* Other 24.5 pct will remain in the possession of the second founder and managing director of Shanghai Nather Source text: bit.ly/2911hph Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
