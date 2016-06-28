FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Xencor enteres into collaboration and license agreement with Novartis
#Market News
June 28, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Xencor enteres into collaboration and license agreement with Novartis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Xencor Inc :

* Xencor announces strategic collaboration for bispecific programs, including XMAB 14045 and XMAB 13676

* Has entered into a collaboration and license agreement with Novartis to develop and commercialize novel therapeutics

* Parties will collaborate and share development costs for worldwide development of XMAB14045 and XMAB13676, with Xencor

* Will receive a $150 million upfront payment and is eligible to receive clinical, regulatory and sales milestone payments for successful programs

* Says eligible to receive tiered, low double-digit royalties for sales of XMAB14045 and XMAB13676 outside of U.S.

* Novartis to receive worldwide rights to co’s bispecific technology to develop and commercialize four additional targets selected by Novartis

* Says Novartis will receive a worldwide non-exclusive license to use Xencor’s XMAB FC technologies in up to ten molecules

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
