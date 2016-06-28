FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Redrow expects FY pre-tax profit "above" estimates
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 28, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Redrow expects FY pre-tax profit "above" estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Redrow Plc :

* Trading statement

* Due to its strong performance which will result in pre-tax profit being above top end of analysts’ estimates, currently £240 mln.

* Its strong performance which will result in pre-tax profit being above top end of analysts’ estimates, currently £240 mln.

* Strong sales position, turnover for financial year totalled a record £1.38 bln, 20 pct up on 2015 (£1.15bn)

* Number of homes legally completed increased by 17 pct to 4,716 (2015: 4,022)

* Private completions increasing by 12 pct to 3,882 (2015: 3,451)

* Average selling price of private homes was £328,500 (2015: £297,300)

* Combination of higher than expected turnover and favourable payment terms on land purchases has resulted in a closing net debt position of £139 mln, a 10% reduction on 2015 (£154mln)

* Too early to tell whether brexit will have any effect on future sales, initial feedback is that sites remain busy, reservations continue to be taken Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.